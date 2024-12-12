Left Menu

Delhi LG's Resolve: Facing Criticism for Betterment

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena addresses challenges and criticism he faced during his tenure. Speaking at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, he emphasizes unwavering commitment to the betterment of Delhi residents and the crucial role of youth in shaping the nation's future, despite obstacles and personal attacks.

Updated: 12-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:24 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena revealed on Thursday that he has been subjected to numerous allegations and personal attacks during his tenure. However, these obstacles have not swayed his resolve to make strong decisions, even if they attract unwarranted criticism.

Addressing the gathering at the culmination of the silver jubilee celebrations and foundation day of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Saxena emphasized his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Delhi residents, despite challenges faced.

Speaking to students, Saxena urged them to persist in their efforts for societal betterment, using his own experiences as an illustration. He called upon the youth to contribute to national growth and to transform the future positively, with the hope that the university inspires change.

