Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

A local court sentenced Amit to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in 2012. He was caught while burying the victim's body. The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Saurav Dwivedi, also fined him Rs 30,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:35 IST
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has handed down a life imprisonment sentence to Amit for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in 2012. The verdict was announced by Assistant Government Advocate J P Bhati.

The court proceedings revealed that Amit kidnapped the young girl from Sector 39 in November 2012. After committing the atrocious acts, he was caught burying the body by local residents, who alerted the authorities.

Following a thorough investigation and a chargesheet submitted by the police, Additional Sessions Judge Saurav Dwivedi found Amit guilty and imposed a Rs 30,000 fine in addition to the life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

