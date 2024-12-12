Pope Francis Urges Global Debt Reform for 2025 Holy Year

Pope Francis has issued a stirring call for new international agreements to alleviate the debt burdens of low-income countries, urging a redirection of funds from military expenditures to combating global hunger.

In anticipation of the 2025 Roman Catholic Holy Year, set to commence on December 24, he emphasized the critical issues threatening humanity, including climate change and migrant inequality. He underscored that sporadic philanthropy is insufficient and insisted on the necessity for cultural and structural transformations.

The pontiff's call, part of his annual message for the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of Peace on January 1, also included a plea to end the death penalty, which the Church opposes. Citing 'ecological debt,' he criticized how foreign debt controls human and natural resources in poorer nations.

