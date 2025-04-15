Left Menu

Italy's Defense Stance: Balancing Peace Talks and Military Spending

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto discusses the ongoing Ukraine conflict, critiques Israeli actions in Gaza, and advocates for increasing Italy's defense budget. He supports U.S. efforts for peace while critiquing Trump's treatment of Kyiv. Italy considers restructuring its defense budget to meet NATO's spending targets.

Guido Crosetto

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto conveyed skepticism about Russia's intentions towards peace in Ukraine, despite pressure from the U.S. He also criticized recent Israeli military actions in Gaza, highlighting the need for accountability.

While Italy ideologically aligns with U.S. policies under Donald Trump, its ministers privately express concern over his approach to Ukraine. Crosetto warned that Russia continues aggressive tactics, even as Italy engages diplomatically with the Trump administration and supports Israel's stance.

On domestic fronts, Crosetto emphasized the urgency of increasing Italy's defense budget, currently lagging behind NATO's targets. He argued for significant military investment to prevent conflicts, despite domestic opposition fearing it might provoke war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

