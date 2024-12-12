Syria's Military Meltdown: A Nation's Armies in Decline

As rebel forces advanced, the Syrian army crumbled under the weight of internal corruption and low morale, relying heavily on foreign allies for leadership and troops. The withdrawal of key allies like Iran and Hezbollah devastated Syria's military operations, leading to widespread desertions and a near-total collapse.

A defense memo revealed that many military commands were simply ignored, resulting in panic across branches. Soldiers, unpaid and disillusioned, abandoned their posts, paving the way for rebels to advance and eventually topple former president Bashar al-Assad, ending a conflict that began in 2011.

Sources, including army deserters and militia commanders, describe a fragmented military reliant on foreign command structures, unable to effectively defend cities like Aleppo without these allied forces. As morale and operational capability declined, the Syrian military's downfall became imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)