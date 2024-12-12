Syria's Military Meltdown: A Nation's Armies in Decline
The Syrian army faced a dramatic collapse due to factors such as low morale, corruption, and overdependence on foreign allies for command structure. As foreign forces like Iran and Hezbollah withdrew, the army found itself unable to maintain cohesion, leading to a disintegration that favored rebel advancements.
As rebel forces advanced, the Syrian army crumbled under the weight of internal corruption and low morale, relying heavily on foreign allies for leadership and troops. The withdrawal of key allies like Iran and Hezbollah devastated Syria's military operations, leading to widespread desertions and a near-total collapse.
A defense memo revealed that many military commands were simply ignored, resulting in panic across branches. Soldiers, unpaid and disillusioned, abandoned their posts, paving the way for rebels to advance and eventually topple former president Bashar al-Assad, ending a conflict that began in 2011.
Sources, including army deserters and militia commanders, describe a fragmented military reliant on foreign command structures, unable to effectively defend cities like Aleppo without these allied forces. As morale and operational capability declined, the Syrian military's downfall became imminent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- military
- collapse
- rebels
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- corruption
- desertions
- command
- foreign-allies
ALSO READ
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Deal
China's Defence Ministers Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Drive
Signs of apparent celebration in Beirut; no reported violations shortly after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect, reports AP.
China's Defence Shake-Up: Dong Jun Under Corruption Probe