A historic legal case unfolded in Comoros as a court released two women initially found guilty of engaging in gay sexual activity. Their provisional detention exceeded the jail terms set by the judge, sparking relief and discontent.

The individuals, 19 and 25, were arrested in June following their alleged request to an Islamic preacher to officiate their marriage. Despite this charge being unproven, they admitted to intimate relations during a closed trial.

The judge sentenced them for actions deemed 'contrary to good morals and against nature.' Although gay sex is illegal in Comoros, this marked the first trial of its kind. Their lawyer expressed satisfaction at their release but critiqued the delayed verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)