Delhi's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Call for Transparency
The Election Commission has mandated a thorough update of Delhi's electoral rolls, involving political parties to ensure transparency and address grievances promptly. This directive comes as Delhi faces upcoming elections in early next year, with emphasis on transparency and accuracy in the voter registration process.
The Election Commission (EC) has issued a directive for the comprehensive revision and updating of Delhi's electoral rolls, urging the inclusion of political parties in the process. This move aims to guarantee compliance with statutory provisions and ensure transparency, according to sources.
The directive stresses the necessity for rigorous adherence to the EC's instructions as the forthcoming elections in Delhi draw near. Political parties are to be actively involved, with full disclosure to maintain transparency. Any complaints from these parties must be addressed swiftly and accurately.
Furthermore, the EC has mandated that any modifications to the voter list, particularly deletions, should not proceed without thorough field verification and notification to the affected electors. This measure comes after a meeting between an AAP delegation and the poll authority, highlighting concerns over potential deletions before the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
