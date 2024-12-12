Trump Considering Grenell for Iran Envoy Role

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering appointing Richard Grenell, his previous intelligence head, as a special envoy for Iran. Sources close to the transition highlight Grenell as a strong candidate, though no official decisions regarding Iran strategy have been confirmed.

Trump's history features significant moves against Iran, such as a military strike on their top commander and withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement. Despite Grenell calling related reports 'wrong,' discussions indicate a focus on diplomatic engagement and negotiation possibilities with Tehran.

This potential appointment signals an openness to dialogue with Iran under the new administration, amid ongoing regional tensions and nuclear program advancements by Tehran. The situation remains fluid, as Trump prepares for his upcoming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)