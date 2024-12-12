EU's Strategic Approach to Syria Post-Assad

Foreign ministers of the European Union are set to convene next Monday to deliberate on forming a unified stance on Syria's future following the expected fall of Bashar al-Assad. This significant discussion focuses on how the EU might engage with Syria during its transitional phase.

During a routine news briefing on Thursday, Christophe Lemoine, spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry, highlighted the importance of these talks. However, he also cautioned that any consideration of removing sanctions on Syria is premature at this juncture, reflecting ongoing uncertainties about Syria's path ahead.

The EU's approach will be crucial in shaping the geopolitical landscape of the region and ensuring that Syria's transformation aligns with broader stability and security goals.

