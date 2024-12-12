Permanent Staffing Takes Root in Delhi's WCD Department

In a recent development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the transition of 11 temporary Welfare Officer/Probation Officer posts to permanent status within the Women and Child Development Department. These posts were established in 2018 to address the needs of vulnerable children in the city.

The Finance Department recommended converting 11 out of 12 sought positions, abolishing one due to prolonged vacancy. Concurrently, Saxena authorized extending contracts for 62 supervisors, six clerks, and 19 peons under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 Scheme until March 2025 or until permanent appointments are made.

Moreover, the Lieutenant Governor directed that vacant posts be filled through regular recruitment by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. This directive aligns with broader efforts to streamline recruitment and counter staffing deficits within various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)