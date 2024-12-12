Left Menu

Permanent Staffing Takes Root in Delhi's WCD Department

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena approved converting 11 temporary Welfare Officer/Probation Officer posts to permanent in the Women and Child Development Department. Initially created in 2018, these posts tackle children's vulnerabilities. Extension for contractual workers and recruitment directives emphasize addressing staff shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:00 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the transition of 11 temporary Welfare Officer/Probation Officer posts to permanent status within the Women and Child Development Department. These posts were established in 2018 to address the needs of vulnerable children in the city.

The Finance Department recommended converting 11 out of 12 sought positions, abolishing one due to prolonged vacancy. Concurrently, Saxena authorized extending contracts for 62 supervisors, six clerks, and 19 peons under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 Scheme until March 2025 or until permanent appointments are made.

Moreover, the Lieutenant Governor directed that vacant posts be filled through regular recruitment by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. This directive aligns with broader efforts to streamline recruitment and counter staffing deficits within various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

