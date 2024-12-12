Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Disaster off Tunisian Coast

Nine migrants have been confirmed dead after their boat sank off the Tunisian coast, with a further six individuals missing amidst a desperate search by authorities, a judicial official has stated.

The Tunisian coastguard, battling challenging weather conditions, managed to rescue 27 people from the disaster, which marks yet another tragedy in the perilous Mediterranean migration route. Survivors reported that at least 42 people were on the vessel at the time of its sinking.

All those on the boat were from sub-Saharan African nations. Tunisia is experiencing an increasing migration crisis and is fast becoming the primary departure point for many seeking new opportunities in Europe, surpassing Libya in prominence.

