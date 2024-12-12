Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Disaster off Tunisian Coast

Nine migrants died and six went missing after a boat sank off Tunisia's coast. The boat, carrying 42 people, faced bad weather. Tunisia's coastguard rescued 27 survivors. All migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa. Tunisia has emerged as a key departure point for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nine migrants have been confirmed dead after their boat sank off the Tunisian coast, with a further six individuals missing amidst a desperate search by authorities, a judicial official has stated.

The Tunisian coastguard, battling challenging weather conditions, managed to rescue 27 people from the disaster, which marks yet another tragedy in the perilous Mediterranean migration route. Survivors reported that at least 42 people were on the vessel at the time of its sinking.

All those on the boat were from sub-Saharan African nations. Tunisia is experiencing an increasing migration crisis and is fast becoming the primary departure point for many seeking new opportunities in Europe, surpassing Libya in prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

