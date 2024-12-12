Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Disaster off Tunisian Coast
Nine migrants died and six went missing after a boat sank off Tunisia's coast. The boat, carrying 42 people, faced bad weather. Tunisia's coastguard rescued 27 survivors. All migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa. Tunisia has emerged as a key departure point for migrants seeking to reach Europe.
Nine migrants have been confirmed dead after their boat sank off the Tunisian coast, with a further six individuals missing amidst a desperate search by authorities, a judicial official has stated.
The Tunisian coastguard, battling challenging weather conditions, managed to rescue 27 people from the disaster, which marks yet another tragedy in the perilous Mediterranean migration route. Survivors reported that at least 42 people were on the vessel at the time of its sinking.
All those on the boat were from sub-Saharan African nations. Tunisia is experiencing an increasing migration crisis and is fast becoming the primary departure point for many seeking new opportunities in Europe, surpassing Libya in prominence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Schools Brace for Trump-Era Immigration Policy Impact
Tragic End to a Hero's Journey: Remembering Seuk Kim's Skyward Rescue Missions
BJP Leader's Call for Congress Migration Amidst Maharashtra Political Shift
Swift Rescue: Nurses Impersonate for Newborn Abduction
Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum Engages Trump on Migration