Germany's Incoming Government Tackles Migration Challenges

Germany's incoming government, comprising conservatives and centre-left Social Democrats, has reached a consensus on new measures to address illegal migration. The coalition intends to reject asylum seekers at the nation's borders and is moving to deport individuals back to Syria, among other countries.

A pivotal element of the agreement includes the suspension of family reunification for migrants with subsidiary protection status, halting such processes for a two-year duration. Additionally, the parties have decided to cease all federal admissions programs for refugees, without introducing any new initiatives moving forward.

This strategic approach arises amid heightened public attention on migration due to the national election's focus on this topic, catalyzed by the rise of the far right and several high-profile attacks. Initiatives also involve deportations prioritizing criminals and those deemed dangerous, as well as abolishing the so-called 'turbo naturalization' process after a three-year residency while maintaining previous citizenship reforms.

