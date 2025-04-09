Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Change: Tackling Immigration and Political Challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for a BJP government in West Bengal to resolve illegal immigration issues. At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, he supported JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar for the upcoming Bihar elections and defended recent legal reforms, while challenging the opposition's stance on various national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged voters in West Bengal to elect a BJP government to tackle illegal immigration, attributing the problem to the current regime under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Shah assured that a BJP leadership would address border crimes effectively.

Regarding the Bihar assembly elections, Shah firmly stated that the JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar would spearhead the BJP's campaign. He predicted a significant victory for the NDA coalition, emphasizing that seat-sharing arrangements would be discussed with NDA leaders in Bihar to ensure success.

Shah defended the enactment of the new Waqf Act, labeling it beneficial for common Muslims amidst opposition criticism. On a broader national level, he challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the claims during the Citizenship Amendment Act debates, reinforcing the government's stance against false propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

