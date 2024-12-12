Stronger Safeguards: Disaster Management Bill 2024 Passed

The Lok Sabha, on Thursday, approved a significant legislative change with the passing of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The government highlighted that these amendments are crucial for empowering state mechanisms in better disaster response.

Despite opposition members proposing amendments, the House sanctioned the bill by a voice vote. The law aims to resolve longstanding challenges faced during the execution of the 2005 Disaster Management Act.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai underscored the bill's necessity, emphasizing its role in fortifying national and state disaster response frameworks. Criticism persists over its emphasis on creating numerous organizations, yet the bill targets clarity and collaboration among disaster management stakeholders.

