Left Menu

Stronger Safeguards: Disaster Management Bill 2024 Passed

The Lok Sabha passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aiming to enhance the efficiency of national and state disaster management authorities. The bill, which faced criticism from opposition members, seeks to address implementation challenges from the 2005 Act, proposing stronger legislation for handling disasters across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:28 IST
Stronger Safeguards: Disaster Management Bill 2024 Passed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha, on Thursday, approved a significant legislative change with the passing of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The government highlighted that these amendments are crucial for empowering state mechanisms in better disaster response.

Despite opposition members proposing amendments, the House sanctioned the bill by a voice vote. The law aims to resolve longstanding challenges faced during the execution of the 2005 Disaster Management Act.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai underscored the bill's necessity, emphasizing its role in fortifying national and state disaster response frameworks. Criticism persists over its emphasis on creating numerous organizations, yet the bill targets clarity and collaboration among disaster management stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024