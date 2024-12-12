Left Menu

India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitution Adoption with Parliamentary Debate

A two-day debate will be held in the Lok Sabha to mark the 75th year of the Indian Constitution's adoption. Prime Minister Modi will reply to the debate with Defence Minister Singh and Home Minister Shah initiating discussions in both houses. The debate fulfills a key opposition demand.

The Lok Sabha is set to commence a two-day debate on Friday, observing the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption. The event is anticipated to be a significant discourse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to reply on Saturday.

Key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, as part of a comprehensive agenda detailed for the lower house.

The debate, a focal point for the opposition, coincides with Constitution Day on November 26, reflecting on India's sovereign transition in 1949. This session, woven into the Winter Session's schedule, is crucial to political proceedings and strategies.

