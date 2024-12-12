India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitution Adoption with Parliamentary Debate

The Lok Sabha is set to commence a two-day debate on Friday, observing the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption. The event is anticipated to be a significant discourse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to reply on Saturday.

Key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, as part of a comprehensive agenda detailed for the lower house.

The debate, a focal point for the opposition, coincides with Constitution Day on November 26, reflecting on India's sovereign transition in 1949. This session, woven into the Winter Session's schedule, is crucial to political proceedings and strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)