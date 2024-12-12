Farmers' Struggle: A Call for Justice and Negotiation
Bhupinder Singh Hooda urges the BJP government to engage in talks with protesting farmers whose leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, is on a deteriorating fast-unto-death. Farmers demand a legal MSP guarantee and other assurances previously promised by the government during past protests.
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has criticized the BJP government for its stance against protesting farmers, urging open dialogue as the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal worsens due to his ongoing fast-unto-death.
Dallewal, who commenced his protest on November 26 at the Khanauri border in Punjab, is calling for the fulfillment of farmer demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmers claim the government is neglecting its previous promises.
The current farmer agitation, backed by organizations like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, demands action on issues like debt waiver, pension schemes, and justice for victims of past violence, highlighting significant opposition to halted protests towards Delhi.
