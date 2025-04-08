High-Stakes Dialogue: India's Jaishankar and US's Rubio Discuss Trade and Global Issues
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a significant dialogue emphasizing the quick finalization of a bilateral trade agreement. Their discussion also spanned over geopolitics including the Indo-Pacific region, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.
In a pivotal conversation on Monday, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address pressing bilateral trade issues, following President Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement.
Through a post on X, Jaishankar revealed the highlights of their discussion which underscored the crucial nature of swiftly concluding a bilateral trade agreement, reflecting a mutual interest in bolstering economic ties between India and the United States.
Beyond trade, the dialogue ventured into geopolitics, with Jaishankar and Rubio exchanging viewpoints on strategic regions such as the Indo-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, and the Middle East, setting the stage for continued diplomatic engagement.
