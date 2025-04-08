High-Stakes Dialogue: India's Jaishankar and US's Rubio Discuss Trade and Global Issues

In a pivotal conversation on Monday, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address pressing bilateral trade issues, following President Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement.

Through a post on X, Jaishankar revealed the highlights of their discussion which underscored the crucial nature of swiftly concluding a bilateral trade agreement, reflecting a mutual interest in bolstering economic ties between India and the United States.

Beyond trade, the dialogue ventured into geopolitics, with Jaishankar and Rubio exchanging viewpoints on strategic regions such as the Indo-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, Europe, and the Middle East, setting the stage for continued diplomatic engagement.

