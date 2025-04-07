Path to Peace: The Meitei and Kuki Dialogue in Manipur
Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities engaged in peace talks in New Delhi, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. A six-point roadmap was proposed to end the ethnic conflict. The meeting marked significant progress towards dialogue, emphasizing peaceful coexistence and addressing territorial integrity concerns.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a renewed peace dialogue between Meitei and Kuki representatives, aiming to resolve the ethnic violence in Manipur. In a meeting held in New Delhi, both sides explored a six-point roadmap designed to guide peace efforts in the northeastern state.
AMUCO president Nando Luwang expressed optimism about the dialogue, labeling it a strategic step towards attaining peace. He noted that the discussions were focused on collaborative solution-finding, and mentioned that the MHA has urged communities to eschew violence and foster dialogue.
BM Shah of FOCS reiterated the commitment to preserving Manipur's territorial integrity, a key concern in ongoing talks. As efforts to normalize the state intensify, the proposed discussions aim to provide a framework for future peaceful coexistence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
