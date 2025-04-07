Path to Peace: The Meitei and Kuki Dialogue in Manipur

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a renewed peace dialogue between Meitei and Kuki representatives, aiming to resolve the ethnic violence in Manipur. In a meeting held in New Delhi, both sides explored a six-point roadmap designed to guide peace efforts in the northeastern state.

AMUCO president Nando Luwang expressed optimism about the dialogue, labeling it a strategic step towards attaining peace. He noted that the discussions were focused on collaborative solution-finding, and mentioned that the MHA has urged communities to eschew violence and foster dialogue.

BM Shah of FOCS reiterated the commitment to preserving Manipur's territorial integrity, a key concern in ongoing talks. As efforts to normalize the state intensify, the proposed discussions aim to provide a framework for future peaceful coexistence.

