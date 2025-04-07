Naga Students Protest AFSPA Extension: A Call for Dialogue

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF), representing students from Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, has condemned the central government's decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act for six more months. This move allows the military sweeping powers in designated 'disturbed areas' without fear of prosecution.

The recent extension by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 30 includes nearly whole Manipur, parts of Nagaland, and sections of Arunachal Pradesh, excluding some police jurisdictions. The NSF views this as a dismissive approach towards the democratic aspirations of the Naga people.

According to NSF leaders, the act, which has been enforced repeatedly, only exacerbates fear and trauma among Naga families, turning a blind eye to the region's peaceful efforts and dialogue advocacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)