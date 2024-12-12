Left Menu

Bolivia Extradites Former Anti-Drugs Director to Face U.S. Charges

Bolivia extradited Maximiliano Davila, its former anti-narcotics director, to the United States on cocaine trafficking and money laundering charges. His extradition marks a significant action in Bolivia's fight against drug smuggling. Davila, imprisoned since 2022, faces accusations of using law enforcement to protect drug shipments.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:56 IST
In a significant move against drug smuggling, Bolivia extradited its former anti-narcotics director, Maximiliano Davila, to the United States. Davila faces charges of cocaine trafficking and money laundering, signaling Bolivia's commitment to combating the narcotics trade.

Police chief Augusto Russo confirmed that Davila will be handed over to U.S. authorities after changing planes in Lima, Peru. Bolivia remains among the world's top coca producers, and international authorities have reported a rise in cocaine shipments.

Since February 2022, Davila has been in prison in Bolivia following an indictment by U.S. officials. A $5 million reward was offered for his conviction, accusing him of using Bolivian police for drug shipment protection. Davila denies these allegations, though Bolivia's supreme court eventually approved his extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

