Bolivia Extradites Former Anti-Drugs Director to Face U.S. Charges

In a significant move against drug smuggling, Bolivia extradited its former anti-narcotics director, Maximiliano Davila, to the United States. Davila faces charges of cocaine trafficking and money laundering, signaling Bolivia's commitment to combating the narcotics trade.

Police chief Augusto Russo confirmed that Davila will be handed over to U.S. authorities after changing planes in Lima, Peru. Bolivia remains among the world's top coca producers, and international authorities have reported a rise in cocaine shipments.

Since February 2022, Davila has been in prison in Bolivia following an indictment by U.S. officials. A $5 million reward was offered for his conviction, accusing him of using Bolivian police for drug shipment protection. Davila denies these allegations, though Bolivia's supreme court eventually approved his extradition.

