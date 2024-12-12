Supreme Court Criticizes Maharashtra's Nepotistic Land Allotment
The Supreme Court has criticized the Maharashtra government's land allotment to Medinova Regal Cooperative Housing Society, deeming it non-transparent and arbitrary. The court found the society ineligible for the land, with no members being doctors at Tata Memorial Hospital, and demanded transparency from the state in such allocations.
The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Maharashtra government for a controversial land allotment given to Medinova Regal Cooperative Housing Society (MRCHS). Highlighting a lack of transparency, the court stated that the land, a precious state resource, was distributed with clear nepotistic and favoritism practices.
A bench led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah overturned the Bombay High Court's decision, which had refused to intervene in the allotment case. The Supreme Court observed that MRCHS was not eligible for the housing plot and noted the absence of any doctor members from the Tata Memorial Hospital, contradicting the society's original claims.
The court emphasized the need for proper adherence to rules when using discretionary powers for land allotment. It urged the state to provide justifications for choices, especially when procedural guidelines are violated, as demonstrated in MRCHS's case in Bandra in 2000.
