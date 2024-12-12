Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Maharashtra's Nepotistic Land Allotment

The Supreme Court has criticized the Maharashtra government's land allotment to Medinova Regal Cooperative Housing Society, deeming it non-transparent and arbitrary. The court found the society ineligible for the land, with no members being doctors at Tata Memorial Hospital, and demanded transparency from the state in such allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:16 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Maharashtra's Nepotistic Land Allotment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Maharashtra government for a controversial land allotment given to Medinova Regal Cooperative Housing Society (MRCHS). Highlighting a lack of transparency, the court stated that the land, a precious state resource, was distributed with clear nepotistic and favoritism practices.

A bench led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah overturned the Bombay High Court's decision, which had refused to intervene in the allotment case. The Supreme Court observed that MRCHS was not eligible for the housing plot and noted the absence of any doctor members from the Tata Memorial Hospital, contradicting the society's original claims.

The court emphasized the need for proper adherence to rules when using discretionary powers for land allotment. It urged the state to provide justifications for choices, especially when procedural guidelines are violated, as demonstrated in MRCHS's case in Bandra in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024