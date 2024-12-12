Left Menu

Farmers Demand MSP: A Struggle for Rights

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticizes the Union government's response to a farmers' protest seeking a legal guarantee for MSP at the Punjab-Haryana border. Comparing it to a peaceful UK protest, Bajwa highlights the BJP-led government's aggressive tactics and questions their commitment to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:53 IST
Farmers Demand MSP: A Struggle for Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has questioned the Union government's approach towards a farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana border demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Bajwa criticized the stark contrast between the Indian government's response and the peaceful handling of a similar protest in the UK, where farmers marched without facing police force.

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting since February 13 after their march to Delhi was halted. Bajwa pointed to the use of tear gas and water cannons by the authorities in Haryana, describing it as a disregard for democratic principles.

The dissent, amplified by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, highlights accusations of the BJP government ignoring farmers' rights. Leaders like Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia are urging the government to engage in dialogue with the farmers amid concerns over federal autonomy and agricultural marketing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024