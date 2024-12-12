Farmers Demand MSP: A Struggle for Rights

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has questioned the Union government's approach towards a farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana border demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Bajwa criticized the stark contrast between the Indian government's response and the peaceful handling of a similar protest in the UK, where farmers marched without facing police force.

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting since February 13 after their march to Delhi was halted. Bajwa pointed to the use of tear gas and water cannons by the authorities in Haryana, describing it as a disregard for democratic principles.

The dissent, amplified by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, highlights accusations of the BJP government ignoring farmers' rights. Leaders like Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia are urging the government to engage in dialogue with the farmers amid concerns over federal autonomy and agricultural marketing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)