Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debates on Property Rights

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Lok Sabha has been met with differing opinions, marking it as a contentious step in Indian legislative affairs. BJP's Kerala unit president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, welcomed the bill, viewing it as a crucial move towards safeguarding citizen property rights, particularly for Munambam residents.

In Munambam, Ernakulam district, citizens have expressed concerns over the Waqf Board's attempts to assert ownership over properties despite existing registered deeds and tax receipts. Chandrasekhar criticized previous Congress governments for nurturing a Waqf system that allegedly violated constitutional property rights.

The bill's passage followed a lengthy debate, with the ruling NDA advocating its benefits for minorities, while opposition parties criticized it as 'anti-Muslim'. After rejecting opposition amendments, the bill passed with 288 votes in favor and 232 against, promising to restore equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)