Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debates on Property Rights

The Lok Sabha passed the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, strongly supported by BJP's Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who argued it defends property rights for all, including Munambam villagers. The legislation faces opposition branding it as 'anti-Muslim', while the ruling NDA claims it aids minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:44 IST
Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debates on Property Rights
Waqf Amendment Bill Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Lok Sabha has been met with differing opinions, marking it as a contentious step in Indian legislative affairs. BJP's Kerala unit president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, welcomed the bill, viewing it as a crucial move towards safeguarding citizen property rights, particularly for Munambam residents.

In Munambam, Ernakulam district, citizens have expressed concerns over the Waqf Board's attempts to assert ownership over properties despite existing registered deeds and tax receipts. Chandrasekhar criticized previous Congress governments for nurturing a Waqf system that allegedly violated constitutional property rights.

The bill's passage followed a lengthy debate, with the ruling NDA advocating its benefits for minorities, while opposition parties criticized it as 'anti-Muslim'. After rejecting opposition amendments, the bill passed with 288 votes in favor and 232 against, promising to restore equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025