India-Thailand Pact to Boost Defence Production
India and Thailand agreed to establish a joint working group to advance co-production of military hardware. The agreement was made during the ninth India-Thailand Defence Dialogue in New Delhi, strengthening their strategic partnership in the Southeast Asian region through collaboration in the defence industry.
India and Thailand have reached an agreement to form a joint working group focused on the co-production of military equipment. This decision was made during the ninth Defence Dialogue between the two nations held in New Delhi.
As a prominent member of ASEAN, Thailand is viewed by India as a key strategic partner within the Southeast Asian region. Both countries expressed their intent to initiate this group promptly to effectively oversee defence industry collaboration.
During the discussions, India showcased its defence industry's potential to augment the capabilities of Thailand's military forces, while Thailand proposed exploring opportunities for joint design and production of military hardware, reflecting a mutual commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership.
