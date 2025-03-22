Left Menu

Stronger Ties: NZ and India's Growing Partnership

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized strengthened ties with India during his visit, focusing on trade, defense, and economic collaboration. With major negotiations like the Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement underway, partnerships are expanding across various sectors, including education, technology, and tourism, marking a significant bilateral milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:55 IST
Stronger Ties: NZ and India's Growing Partnership
partnership
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has heralded a new era of collaboration between New Zealand and India following his pivotal visit to the country. Over five days starting March 16, Luxon engaged with Indian officials to bolster bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

After returning to New Zealand, Luxon shared his enthusiasm on social media, noting the progress made in defense, trade, and other sectors. He emphasized India's growing importance as a partner and highlighted discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on regional security and cooperation.

Luxon's visit included stops in New Delhi and Mumbai, where he led a large delegation encompassing diverse sectors. The trip laid the groundwork for new business opportunities and 33 Memorandums of Understanding, fostering ties in education, technology, and food industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025