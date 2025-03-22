Stronger Ties: NZ and India's Growing Partnership

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has heralded a new era of collaboration between New Zealand and India following his pivotal visit to the country. Over five days starting March 16, Luxon engaged with Indian officials to bolster bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

After returning to New Zealand, Luxon shared his enthusiasm on social media, noting the progress made in defense, trade, and other sectors. He emphasized India's growing importance as a partner and highlighted discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on regional security and cooperation.

Luxon's visit included stops in New Delhi and Mumbai, where he led a large delegation encompassing diverse sectors. The trip laid the groundwork for new business opportunities and 33 Memorandums of Understanding, fostering ties in education, technology, and food industries.

