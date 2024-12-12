Left Menu

Constitution Day: A Parliamentary Milestone

India's Lok Sabha will open a two-day debate on the Constitution on its 75th anniversary of adoption. Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiating proceedings. The session follows strategic meetings involving both ruling and opposition leaders preparing for the Winter Session of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:57 IST
Constitution Day: A Parliamentary Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set to initiate a two-day debate on the Indian Constitution, marking its 75th year since adoption. The discussions will commence post the Question Hour, reflecting a significant parliamentary agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to respond to the debate in the Lok Sabha, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading discussions in both houses. The opposition, led by the Congress, has strategically prepared for their contributions.

The debate, a longstanding demand from the opposition, underscores the centrality of the Constitution in India's democratic framework. Commemorating this milestone, India observes Constitution Day annually, remembering its formal adoption in 1949, which laid the foundation for the republic on January 26, 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024