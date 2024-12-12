Constitution Day: A Parliamentary Milestone

The Lok Sabha is set to initiate a two-day debate on the Indian Constitution, marking its 75th year since adoption. The discussions will commence post the Question Hour, reflecting a significant parliamentary agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to respond to the debate in the Lok Sabha, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading discussions in both houses. The opposition, led by the Congress, has strategically prepared for their contributions.

The debate, a longstanding demand from the opposition, underscores the centrality of the Constitution in India's democratic framework. Commemorating this milestone, India observes Constitution Day annually, remembering its formal adoption in 1949, which laid the foundation for the republic on January 26, 1950.

