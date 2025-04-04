Kerala Opposition Decries Waqf Amendment as 'Religious Intrusion'

On Friday, Keralite political figure and Congress member VD Satheesan expressed vehement disapproval of the newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill, condemning it as an 'intrusion into religion' and aligning it with the 'Sangh Parivar agenda.' This sharply worded critique came shortly after Parliament's robust discussions culminated in the bill's approval, with its enactment now awaiting President Droupadi Murmu's signature.

Highlighting the opposition's staunch resistance, Satheesan underlined that both the Congress party and the allied INDIA bloc vigorously countered the bill in Parliament. 'This bill not only infringes on religious domains but also represents a significant push for the Sangh Parivar's objectives. Protecting minority rights remains paramount,' he declared in a statement to ANI.

The bill's journey through legislative bodies was noteworthy for its high stakes debate. Rajya Sabha extended its session beyond midnight, witnessing a 128 to 95 vote in favor. Concurrently, the Lok Sabha engaged in prolonged discussions, resulting in a 288-232 approval. The bill's future faces further contention in the Supreme Court, propelled by challenges from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammed Jawed. Meanwhile, the government asserts that the bill, incorporating recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, seeks to refine the Waqf management system, leveraging technology to streamline operation and oversight.

