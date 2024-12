Russia Engages with Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Russia has initiated direct dialogues with the political committee of Syria's Islamist rebel faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. This development was reported by the Interfax news agency, citing an announcement made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday.

Deputy Minister Bogdanov emphasized that Moscow plans to maintain its military installations in Syria. The purpose, he noted, is to continue the ongoing efforts against international terrorism across the country.

This strategic move signifies Russia's commitment to combating terrorism in Syria and maintaining influence in the region, underscoring the complex dynamics at play in the Middle East.

