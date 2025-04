Tensions Rise Over Alleged Russian Military Base in Papua

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed concerns over a report suggesting Russia requested to base military aircraft in Papua, Indonesia. This issue has taken center stage in Australia's election campaign.

The report by Janes claims that Russia's request involves the basing of its aerospace forces aircraft in Papua, a location strategically close to Darwin, where U.S. and Australian military forces are stationed.

Both Australian and Indonesian officials are engaged in discussions to verify these claims, with emphasis on maintaining strong relations and regional security.

