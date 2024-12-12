Zimbabwe Moves to Abolish Death Penalty After Senate Approval

Zimbabwe's Senate has taken decisive action by passing a bill to abolish the death penalty, marking a significant development in the country's legal landscape. This move is poised to end a practice that has not been implemented since 2005.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, known for his opposition to capital punishment, is expected to sign the bill into law, officially removing the death penalty from Zimbabwe's statutes. Mnangagwa's personal experiences have been instrumental in shaping his stance against the death penalty.

Amnesty International has urged a swift signing of the bill and called for the commutation of existing death sentences. The human rights organization highlights a global trend away from capital punishment, with executions also on the decline in most parts of the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)