High-Profile Police Officer Transferred Amid Rape Allegations

An assistant commissioner of police in Kanpur was transferred over rape allegations made by an IIT-Kanpur research scholar. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case. The officer, pursuing a PhD at the institute, allegedly promised marriage to the scholar but later backtracked, prompting her to file the complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An assistant commissioner of police in Kanpur has been relieved of his duties following serious allegations of rape filed by a 26-year-old IIT-Kanpur research scholar, officials confirmed on Thursday. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a 2013 batch Provincial Police Service officer, is now attached to the Director General of Police headquarters in Lucknow.

The accusations against Khan involve deception for sexual intercourse, according to a report filed at the Kalyanpur police station. A five-member Special Investigation Team, led by Additional DCP Archana Singh, has been formed to thoroughly investigate the charges.

Khan, who enrolled for a PhD at IIT-Kanpur five months ago, reportedly developed a romantic relationship with the scholar, promising to marry her following a divorce from his wife, a promise he allegedly did not keep. Consequently, the scholar lodged a formal rape complaint, leading to the action taken against Khan. The institute pledged its full support to the student and acknowledged the swift action taken by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

