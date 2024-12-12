High-Profile Police Officer Transferred Amid Rape Allegations

An assistant commissioner of police in Kanpur has been relieved of his duties following serious allegations of rape filed by a 26-year-old IIT-Kanpur research scholar, officials confirmed on Thursday. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a 2013 batch Provincial Police Service officer, is now attached to the Director General of Police headquarters in Lucknow.

The accusations against Khan involve deception for sexual intercourse, according to a report filed at the Kalyanpur police station. A five-member Special Investigation Team, led by Additional DCP Archana Singh, has been formed to thoroughly investigate the charges.

Khan, who enrolled for a PhD at IIT-Kanpur five months ago, reportedly developed a romantic relationship with the scholar, promising to marry her following a divorce from his wife, a promise he allegedly did not keep. Consequently, the scholar lodged a formal rape complaint, leading to the action taken against Khan. The institute pledged its full support to the student and acknowledged the swift action taken by local authorities.

