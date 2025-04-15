Left Menu

Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports

The Trump administration has initiated probes into tariffs on imports such as computer chips, pharmaceuticals, and chip-making equipment. The Department of Commerce's investigations aim to assess the national security impact, domestic production capacity, and trade practices. The administration plans to impose sector-specific tariffs to bolster U.S. industry.

Updated: 15-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:59 IST
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports
In a strategic move, the Trump administration is pressing forward with probes into potential new tariffs on crucial imports, focusing on computer chips, chip-making equipment, and pharmaceuticals. The Department of Commerce recently released notices of these investigations, seeking public opinion within a tight three-week timeline.

President Donald Trump's plans for increased tariffs have seen a temporary pause, except for those affecting Chinese goods. However, Trump's commitment to imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals, lumber, copper, and computer chips remains unchanged. The goal of these investigations is to evaluate the impact of such imports on national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The Commerce Department will scrutinize the U.S.'s ability to produce semiconductors domestically and the role of foreign production in the industry, examining the effects of foreign subsidies and trade practices on competitiveness. Separately, most tomatoes imported from Mexico will soon face a 20.91% tariff as the U.S. exits a 2019 antidumping agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

