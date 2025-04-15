Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports

In a strategic move, the Trump administration is pressing forward with probes into potential new tariffs on crucial imports, focusing on computer chips, chip-making equipment, and pharmaceuticals. The Department of Commerce recently released notices of these investigations, seeking public opinion within a tight three-week timeline.

President Donald Trump's plans for increased tariffs have seen a temporary pause, except for those affecting Chinese goods. However, Trump's commitment to imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals, lumber, copper, and computer chips remains unchanged. The goal of these investigations is to evaluate the impact of such imports on national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The Commerce Department will scrutinize the U.S.'s ability to produce semiconductors domestically and the role of foreign production in the industry, examining the effects of foreign subsidies and trade practices on competitiveness. Separately, most tomatoes imported from Mexico will soon face a 20.91% tariff as the U.S. exits a 2019 antidumping agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)