Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Attacks

Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed at least 11 Ukrainian drones across three southern regions late Thursday. The Defense Ministry reported six drones were downed in Rostov and four in Belgrade, with Bryansk governor confirming another drone neutralized on the northern border.

Russian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed at least 11 Ukrainian drones across three southern Russian regions late Thursday, according to officials.

In a statement, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that six drones were neutralized over the Rostov region, located to the east of Ukraine, while four were downed in the Belgrade region, just across the border from northern Ukraine. The incidents occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. (1800 to 1900 GMT).

Further north, the governor of the Bryansk region reported that local air defenses had destroyed an additional drone.

