Legal Crosshairs: States Sue Glock Over Handgun Modifications

Attorneys general in Minnesota and New Jersey have filed lawsuits against Glock, alleging the company's handguns can be modified into illegal machine guns with a 'Glock switch.' This legal action is a coordinated effort by Democratic attorneys general from 15 states aiming to address gun violence through state laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking legal move, attorneys general from Minnesota and New Jersey have launched lawsuits against the firearm manufacturer Glock. The lawsuits claim that Glock's popular handguns can be easily transformed into illegal machine guns using an inexpensive device called a 'Glock switch.'

The legal actions allege that Glock has long been aware of the potential for its firearms to be modified this way but has failed to alter the design. The company is accused of creating a public nuisance and violating product liability and consumer protection laws.

This lawsuit marks the inaugural initiative of a newly formed coalition of Democratic attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia, aiming to lower gun violence through reinforced enforcement of state legal provisions.

