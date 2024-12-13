Legal Crosshairs: States Sue Glock Over Handgun Modifications

In a groundbreaking legal move, attorneys general from Minnesota and New Jersey have launched lawsuits against the firearm manufacturer Glock. The lawsuits claim that Glock's popular handguns can be easily transformed into illegal machine guns using an inexpensive device called a 'Glock switch.'

The legal actions allege that Glock has long been aware of the potential for its firearms to be modified this way but has failed to alter the design. The company is accused of creating a public nuisance and violating product liability and consumer protection laws.

This lawsuit marks the inaugural initiative of a newly formed coalition of Democratic attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia, aiming to lower gun violence through reinforced enforcement of state legal provisions.

