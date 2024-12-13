U.S. Visa Ban Targets Georgia's Democracy Underminers
The U.S. government is banning visas for approximately 20 individuals involved in undermining democracy in Georgia. This includes government officials and security personnel amidst ongoing protests against the Georgian Dream party. The State Department is preparing further actions, including sanctions, to hold them accountable.
The United States has announced visa bans for roughly 20 individuals, including government ministers, parliament members, and security officials, involved in undermining democracy in Georgia, according to a statement from the State Department on Thursday.
These measures come amid continued protests sparked by the ruling Georgian Dream party's decision to delay the country's aspirations to join the European Union, leading to the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators. The department has not disclosed the names of those affected by the visa restrictions.
Condemning the Georgian Dream party's actions, the State Department highlighted the brutal and unjustified violence against citizens, media, human rights activists, and opposition figures. It emphasized that additional measures, including sanctions, would be implemented to penalize those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Survivors of Iran's 'Woman, Life, Freedom' Protests Demand Justice for Human Rights Violations
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition members over Adani controversy, violence in UP's Sambhal.
Parliament Disrupted Amid Adani Allegations & Opposition Protests
INDIA Bloc Gears Up for New Delhi Protests Over Manipur Conflict
Parliament's Winter Session Stalled by Ongoing Protests