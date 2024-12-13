Left Menu

U.S. Visa Ban Targets Georgia's Democracy Underminers

The U.S. government is banning visas for approximately 20 individuals involved in undermining democracy in Georgia. This includes government officials and security personnel amidst ongoing protests against the Georgian Dream party. The State Department is preparing further actions, including sanctions, to hold them accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced visa bans for roughly 20 individuals, including government ministers, parliament members, and security officials, involved in undermining democracy in Georgia, according to a statement from the State Department on Thursday.

These measures come amid continued protests sparked by the ruling Georgian Dream party's decision to delay the country's aspirations to join the European Union, leading to the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators. The department has not disclosed the names of those affected by the visa restrictions.

Condemning the Georgian Dream party's actions, the State Department highlighted the brutal and unjustified violence against citizens, media, human rights activists, and opposition figures. It emphasized that additional measures, including sanctions, would be implemented to penalize those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

