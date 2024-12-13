U.S. Visa Ban Targets Georgia's Democracy Underminers

The United States has announced visa bans for roughly 20 individuals, including government ministers, parliament members, and security officials, involved in undermining democracy in Georgia, according to a statement from the State Department on Thursday.

These measures come amid continued protests sparked by the ruling Georgian Dream party's decision to delay the country's aspirations to join the European Union, leading to the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators. The department has not disclosed the names of those affected by the visa restrictions.

Condemning the Georgian Dream party's actions, the State Department highlighted the brutal and unjustified violence against citizens, media, human rights activists, and opposition figures. It emphasized that additional measures, including sanctions, would be implemented to penalize those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)