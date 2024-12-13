Mexico Unveils Revolutionary Labor Reforms for Ride-Hailing Workforce

The Mexican Senate has taken a landmark step by approving pivotal reforms tailored to enhance conditions for drivers affiliated with ride-hailing and delivery enterprises like DiDi, Rappi, and Uber. The approved legislation mandates that these drivers gain access to social security and benefit from a Christmas bonus, among various offered privileges. Passing with unanimous support from 113 senators, these reforms are now en route to be enacted by the executive power.

Propelled by President Claudia Sheinbaum's December proposal, the reforms were swiftly advanced to a plenary vote, aligning with Congress's schedule before the Dec. 15 Christmas recess. Dominated by the Morena party and its allies, the legislative environment favors the new reforms, similar to measures already embraced by nations like Chile and Spain, ensuring the protection of basic labor rights within digital platforms.

The new framework guarantees rights to app-based workers, including the ability to unionize and accesses such as social security and maternity leave, primarily for those earning over minimum wage. However, the reform has stirred concerns among drivers, some of whom fear the changes might undermine the crucial flexibility relied upon, particularly by part-time workers seeking supplementary income through gig economy platforms.

