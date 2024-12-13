Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: China's Taiwan Drills Amid Independence Push

China's defense ministry has addressed recent military activities near Taiwan, asserting its autonomy in conducting drills to counter separatist forces. Taiwan activated emergency measures in response to increased Chinese activity. Although China did not confirm or deny holding drills, it reiterated the unpredictability of war, citing Sun Tzu.

13-12-2024
The defense ministry of China has finally spoken out about its recent military activities surrounding Taiwan, asserting its right to conduct exercises as deemed necessary to counter separatist threats. In response, Taiwan heightened its alert status, activating an emergency response center.

Despite widespread speculation, China's military refrained from confirming any ongoing drills. This move comes in the wake of visits by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to the United States, which China perceives as escalatory. Beijing's stance remains firm: Taiwan is a territory of China, and any foreign attempts to support its independence will face severe repercussions.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese coast guard released images of their vessels monitoring Chinese ships, although activities seem to have calmed. The recent intensity of Chinese operations appears to have abated, with significantly fewer military aircraft reported in the vicinity.

