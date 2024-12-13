Crackdown in Kathua: Drug Peddlers Detained Under NDPS Act

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained two suspected drug peddlers under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the Kathua district. The suspects include Gurnam Singh, known locally as Katta, and a female accomplice, Asha Bibi, who are both reportedly habitual offenders.

According to the police, Singh, a resident of Chak Drab Khan, has been implicated in four First Information Reports (FIRs) since 2021. Meanwhile, Bibi, from Khanpur-Marheen, has been connected to two FIRs at Rajbagh police station since earlier this year.

This latest enforcement by the Jammu divisional commissioner aims to stem their ongoing illegal activities. Both individuals have now been remanded to Kot Bhalwal central jail in Jammu as authorities continue to combat drug-related crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)