Left Menu

Explosive Threat Email Targets RBI's Mumbai Office

The Reserve Bank of India has reportedly received an email threat of an explosive attack on its Mumbai office. The warning, written in Russian, was sent to the official email of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Authorities are investigating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:55 IST
Explosive Threat Email Targets RBI's Mumbai Office
RBI Policy Rate Image Credit:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has become the target of an explosive threat. An email written in Russian, warning of an attack, was reportedly sent to the RBI's Mumbai office, according to India Today TV.

The threatening email was received via the official communication channel of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who took office recently.

Authorities are currently investigating the authenticity and source of the threat, ensuring stringent security measures are being implemented as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024