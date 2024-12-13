Explosive Threat Email Targets RBI's Mumbai Office
The Reserve Bank of India has reportedly received an email threat of an explosive attack on its Mumbai office. The warning, written in Russian, was sent to the official email of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Authorities are investigating the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:55 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has become the target of an explosive threat. An email written in Russian, warning of an attack, was reportedly sent to the RBI's Mumbai office, according to India Today TV.
The threatening email was received via the official communication channel of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who took office recently.
Authorities are currently investigating the authenticity and source of the threat, ensuring stringent security measures are being implemented as a precaution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
''I will uphold Reserve Bank's legacy and take it forward,'' says new Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Sanjay Malhotra: New RBI Governor Takes Charge
Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge Amid Economic Challenges
Sanjay Malhotra: From Revenue Secretary to RBI Governor
Sanjay Malhotra Takes Helm as RBI Governor Amid Economic Uncertainty