Explosive Threat Email Targets RBI's Mumbai Office

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has become the target of an explosive threat. An email written in Russian, warning of an attack, was reportedly sent to the RBI's Mumbai office, according to India Today TV.

The threatening email was received via the official communication channel of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who took office recently.

Authorities are currently investigating the authenticity and source of the threat, ensuring stringent security measures are being implemented as a precaution.

