Russian Forces Closing In on Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk

Russian forces are reportedly just 1.5 km from the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, after advancing from the south. The strategic city, previously home to 60,000, is critical due to its road and rail connections. This progress marks Russia's fastest advancement since the early 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:03 IST
Russian forces have advanced to within just 1.5 kilometers of the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, according to a pro-Russian blogger. This development follows a push from the south, aiming at the strategic road and rail hub of Pokrovsk, previously home to a population of 60,000.

Prominent Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, Yuri Podolyaka, reported that Russian units are closing in on the city. Furthermore, Ukraine's military confirmed on Wednesday that Russian troops have destroyed or captured several Ukrainian positions in the area.

This latest advance is part of a broader strategy, as open source maps indicate Russia's territory control in Ukraine is now comparable to the size of Virginia, demonstrating their fastest advance since the early days of the 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

