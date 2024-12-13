Gehlot Calls for Action on Open Borewells after Tragic Accident
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Rajasthan government to initiate a campaign to close open borewells following the tragic death of a five-year-old boy. Gehlot highlighted the recurring issue of such accidents and emphasized the need for public cooperation in remote areas.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep sorrow on Friday over the death of a young boy who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan. Highlighting the persistent problem of open borewells, Gehlot urged the state to take immediate action.
The tragic incident involved a five-year-old named Aryan who fell into an open borewell in Dausa, igniting calls for reform. Gehlot noted that such incidents frequently occur and need urgent attention.
Gehlot proposed a collaborative campaign between the government and the public to address the issue, stressing the importance of local cooperation for a successful outcome. He urged the government to assign district-wise responsibility to officials to survey and secure borewells.
