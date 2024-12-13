Gehlot Calls for Action on Open Borewells after Tragic Accident

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed deep sorrow on Friday over the death of a young boy who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan. Highlighting the persistent problem of open borewells, Gehlot urged the state to take immediate action.

The tragic incident involved a five-year-old named Aryan who fell into an open borewell in Dausa, igniting calls for reform. Gehlot noted that such incidents frequently occur and need urgent attention.

Gehlot proposed a collaborative campaign between the government and the public to address the issue, stressing the importance of local cooperation for a successful outcome. He urged the government to assign district-wise responsibility to officials to survey and secure borewells.

(With inputs from agencies.)