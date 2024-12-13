Grisly Discovery in Kolkata: Severed Head Found in Tollygunge

Authorities in Kolkata were confronted with a grisly find Friday morning when a severed human head was discovered in a garbage dump in the Tollygunge area. Police believe the head may belong to a female victim.

The alarming discovery was made by local residents who spotted a plastic bag containing the head at Graham Road near Golf Green. The unsettling sight prompted them to immediately notify the police.

Officers from the South Suburban division and local police quickly responded to the call, commencing an investigation into the incident. The head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for further examination as police seek to locate additional body parts and identify the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)