Daring Escape: Allegations of Collusion Rock Goa Police
A land-grabbing accused escaped police custody in Goa with the help of a constable, raising serious questions about police collusion with criminals. The incident has sparked demands for resignations and accountability from the Goa Police Department amidst widespread public and political outrage.
In a dramatic turn of events, a man arrested for land grabbing managed to escape police custody in Goa with the connivance of a constable, said a senior police official.
The escapee, Siddiquie Suleman Khan, 55, was on the run for over four years before his arrest by a special investigation team. Despite his custodial detention, he fled with the aid of IRB constable Amit Naik, leading authorities to seal state borders in a frantic search.
The escape ignited political uproar, with opposition parties accusing the Goa Police of neglect and collusion. Calls for the crime branch superintendent's resignation have intensified amid mounting criticism of the police force's reliability and effectiveness.
