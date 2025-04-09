Karnataka Corruption Claims Stir Political Debate

Basavaraj Rayareddi, economic advisor to Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressed media reports stating he claimed Karnataka tops the list of corrupt states under the Congress government. Rayareddi clarified these reports, saying his comments were misinterpreted and that existing corruption has been a longstanding issue.

Rayareddi accused previous BJP and JD(S) governments of contributing to Karnataka's tarnished reputation, while expressing support for Siddaramaiah's current administration. According to Rayareddi, the image of rampant corruption primarily arises from poor governance over decades, not any recent political leadership.

The opposition, including BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan, seized upon Rayareddi's remarks to critique the Congress-led government. Rayareddi responded by pointing fingers at the opposition, highlighting malpractice under their rule. Despite tensions, Rayareddi welcomed the subsequent public discussion on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)