Left Menu

Tragic Youth Altercation: Thai-Australian Feud Turns Fatal

A 14-year-old boy in Thailand has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a Thai-Australian peer during a fight, which stemmed from an ongoing feud. The altercation occurred in Sattahip, Chonburi province, and the suspect has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:41 IST
Tragic Youth Altercation: Thai-Australian Feud Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A 14-year-old boy in Thailand has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his Thai-Australian schoolmate in a fatal altercation. The fight, reportedly stemming from a long-standing feud, occurred near a grocery store in Sattahip, Chonburi province, as confirmed by local law enforcement.

According to police Col. Tanapol Klinkesorn, director of the Sattahip police station, the altercation began after the two adolescents agreed to meet via a messaging app. The suspect allegedly stabbed his peer in the back during a physical confrontation, after initially losing the fight. Emergency responders found the victim with a fatal knife wound.

The suspect, accompanied by his parents, surrendered to authorities shortly thereafter and has been released on bail by the Chonburi Juvenile and Family Court. The incident has drawn attention to adolescent violence in Thailand, where severe cases usually involve older students in rival gangs. The police investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024