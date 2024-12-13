Tragic Youth Altercation: Thai-Australian Feud Turns Fatal

A 14-year-old boy in Thailand has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his Thai-Australian schoolmate in a fatal altercation. The fight, reportedly stemming from a long-standing feud, occurred near a grocery store in Sattahip, Chonburi province, as confirmed by local law enforcement.

According to police Col. Tanapol Klinkesorn, director of the Sattahip police station, the altercation began after the two adolescents agreed to meet via a messaging app. The suspect allegedly stabbed his peer in the back during a physical confrontation, after initially losing the fight. Emergency responders found the victim with a fatal knife wound.

The suspect, accompanied by his parents, surrendered to authorities shortly thereafter and has been released on bail by the Chonburi Juvenile and Family Court. The incident has drawn attention to adolescent violence in Thailand, where severe cases usually involve older students in rival gangs. The police investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)