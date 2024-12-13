BJP Demands AAP Government Release CAG Reports
BJP legislators accused the AAP government of withholding over 14 CAG reports and demanded a session of the Delhi Assembly to present them. The BJP claims the AAP government delayed report submissions until court intervention and seeks immediate assembly action, highlighting potential governance breaches.
BJP legislators have charged the AAP government with withholding over 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, demanding an immediate Delhi Assembly session to disclose them. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta claims the delay in submission is an intentional act to keep the reports from public scrutiny.
The BJP alleges that only after pressing legal charges did the AAP government forward 10 CAG reports to the Lieutenant Governor, with four still pending. Gupta further criticized the government for misleading the Delhi High Court, affirming that the session held last November was not the outgoing assembly's final meeting.
In a defensive stance, the AAP government assured the court it was not the last session and recently communicated that Chief Minister Atishi sent relevant reports to the LG. However, the government's legal counsel requested more time to formally document these developments.
