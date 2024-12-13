Left Menu

Rapid Russian Advance Threatens Strategic Ukrainian Hub Pokrovsk

Russian forces are closing in on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, advancing 1.5 km outside the city. This strategic move aims to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and capture high-ground cities. While pro-Russian bloggers confirm the advance, the Ukrainian military reports significant territorial losses near Pokrovsk.

13-12-2024
Russian forces are reportedly 1.5 kilometers from the city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine, following advances from the south, as confirmed by pro-Russian war bloggers on Friday. This comes after a series of gains by Russian units, reportedly making the fastest progress since the early days of their 2022 invasion.

The strategic focus remains on Donetsk, where Russia controls over 60% of the territory after Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region in August. Capturing Pokrovsk could allow Russian forces to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines along the eastern front and aid in the capture of Chasiv Yar.

Despite these reports from bloggers, verified battlefield accounts are scarce due to reporting restrictions. The Ukrainian military acknowledges the loss of several positions near Pokrovsk, marking a potential pivotal phase in the conflict as Russian forces gain ground and Ukraine retaliates with missile attacks.

