Russia and China engaged in discussions on missile defense and strategic stability to enhance global and regional security. The talks included a focus on intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, highlighting collaboration in maintaining security stability.
Russia and China have recently engaged in pivotal discussions on missile defense and strategic stability, taking place in Beijing earlier this week, as confirmed by Russia's foreign ministry.
These comprehensive talks delved into global and regional security issues, with both nations exchanging perspectives particularly on intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.
This dialogue underscores a cooperative effort to address security challenges and achieve stability in the context of evolving defense dynamics.
