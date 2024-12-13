Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Employment Scam

In a crackdown on cybercrime, four fraudsters were arrested for swindling job seekers by offering fake employment opportunities, police confirmed on Friday.

The accused allegedly impersonated representatives from reputable job portals, contacting hopeful candidates and informing them of their so-called shortlisting for roles in esteemed firms.

Victims were misled into paying service charges labeled as refundable, with one woman being defrauded of Rs 1.25 lakh. Following an analysis of the financial transactions, the police arrested Nikhil Tyagi, Ankur Sharma, Varun Bhandari, and Suraj Kumar in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi. Confessions and equipment used in their scams were recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)