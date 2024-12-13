Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Employment Scam

Four cyber fraudsters have been arrested for duping job seekers with fake employment opportunities. Posing as executives from job portals, they demanded payments under the guise of refundable service charges. The fraud was primarily linked to 74 complaints, targeting southern Indian states, before their apprehension in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:35 IST
In a crackdown on cybercrime, four fraudsters were arrested for swindling job seekers by offering fake employment opportunities, police confirmed on Friday.

The accused allegedly impersonated representatives from reputable job portals, contacting hopeful candidates and informing them of their so-called shortlisting for roles in esteemed firms.

Victims were misled into paying service charges labeled as refundable, with one woman being defrauded of Rs 1.25 lakh. Following an analysis of the financial transactions, the police arrested Nikhil Tyagi, Ankur Sharma, Varun Bhandari, and Suraj Kumar in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi. Confessions and equipment used in their scams were recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

