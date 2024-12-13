Fukuoka Court's Landmark Ruling Pushes Japan Towards LGBTQ+ Equality

The Fukuoka High Court in Japan ruled that the ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, marking a significant victory for the LGBTQ+ community. This decision adds to a series of rulings decrying the ban, with Friday's judgment marking the eighth win against one loss since legal efforts began in 2019.

The court highlighted that the ban violates the Japanese Constitution's guarantees of equality and the pursuit of happiness. The verdict arrives at a time when Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, faces pressures after losing major elections. Public opinion generally favors marriage equality, creating potential shifts in policy.

Japan remains the only G7 nation not recognizing same-sex marriage. With two more rulings pending and increasing public support, the pressure on the government to act is mounting, as legal representatives pledge continued advocacy for marriage equality nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)